Iraqi Foreign Minister reassures foreign ambassadors of national security

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim on Thursday met with heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Baghdad to reassure them of the security situation in Iraq

Al-Hakim briefed the foreign ambassadors on "the latest developments in Iraq, especially the recent demonstrations, and the subsequent governmental actions toward the implementation of the legitimate demands of the demonstrators," said a statement by the foreign ministry. He pledged to ensure the safety for all diplomatic missions and their staff in Iraq, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi foreign minister received a phone call from his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry over bilateral ties as well as local and regional developments, according to a separate ministry statement.

The statements came after a wave of protests in many cities in central and southern Iraq over the worsening living conditions which threatened to drag the crisis-ridden state back into violence and disintegration.