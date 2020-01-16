UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Foreign Minister Says His Jordanian Counterpart Safadi To Visit Iraq Within Few Days

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:26 PM

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim revealed on Thursday that his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, will pay an official visit to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad within the next few days to discuss the recent developments in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim revealed on Thursday that his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, will pay an official visit to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad within the next few days to discuss the recent developments in the region.

"During the next few days, Ayman Safadi, the foreign minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, will visit us," Alhakim said on his Twitter.

He added that Safadi would hold talks with the Iraqi political leadership to discuss ways of easing tensions in the middle East.

The regional situation escalated in early January after the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani, and Iraqi Shiite militia leader Abu Mahdi Muhandis by the US near Baghdad International Airport. In response, Iran conducted airstrikes against two Iraqi bases housing the US military personnel.

