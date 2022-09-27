UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Security Situation In Iraq 'OK' Following Recent Unrest

The security situation in Iraq is okay following a short period of unrest in the country that sparked over Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's retirement, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The security situation in Iraq is okay following a short period of unrest in the country that sparked over Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's retirement, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

"Security wise, it is okay," Hussein said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In late August, Sadr's announcement of his final retirement from politics led to violent clashes between followers of al-Sadr and Iraqi security forces, leaving at least 20 people dead and over 700, including 110 security officers, injured, according to media reports.

Hussein said Iraqi officials were worried that the unrest would lead to a prolonged conflict inside the country.

Moreover, Hussein said terrorism has not been a major issue in Iraq, adding that terrorist organizations have become small with only a few sporadic attacks in the country.

