Iraqi Foreign Minister To Discuss Oil Sector, Trade During Moscow Visit - State Media

Iraqi Foreign Minister to Discuss Oil Sector, Trade During Moscow Visit - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein plans to discuss the oil sector and trade cooperation during his first visit to Moscow, Iraqi state media said Tuesday, citing Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf.

Hussein is planning to visit Moscow at the invitation Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Iraqi delegation also includes representatives of the ministries of oil and trade, as well as the parliament committee on foreign relations, according to the INA news agency.

"The talks will touch on the oil sector and trade," the statement said, as cited by the agency.

Earlier in November, Official Representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said that Hussein would visit Moscow on November 25-26, mentioning that this would be the minister's first trip to Russia as the head of the Iraqi foreign policy department. According to Zakharova, bilateral talks with the Russian foreign minister are scheduled for November 25. The parties are expected to discuss the situation in Syria, the middle East settlement, the situation in the Persian Gulf region and in Yemen. The sides will also discuss the fight against international terrorism.

