Iraqi Foreign Minister to Meet With Russian Energy Minister, Senior Lawmakers in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, will meet with Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as well as senior upper and lower chamber lawmakers during his upcoming two-day visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Hussein would visit Russia this Wednesday and Thursday and would discuss Syria and the middle East with his counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Fuad Hussein is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Energy Minister Shulginov as well as members of the Federation Council and State Duma leadership," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, the sides are expected to approve high-priority steps for the facilitation of bilateral business cooperation, which will include leveraging the potential of the Russia-Iraq Commission On Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, according to the ministry.