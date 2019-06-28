Iraqi Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack on Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemns an attack on the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad, the ministry's spokesman, Ahmad Sahhaf, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, demonstrators stormed the embassy in protest against Bahrain hosting the US-led peace conference on the Palestinian issue settlement, which was attended by Israeli politicians and media outlets. The protesters reportedly broke into the embassy premises, where they took down the Bahraini flag and installed the Palestinian flag instead of it.

"The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemns the attack on the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad. The security forces stick to their obligations to protect all the embassies and diplomatic missions in Iraq," Sahhaf said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed solidarity with the Bahraini embassy workers, saying that Baghdad and Manama enjoyed "brotherly" relations.

The Iraqi authorities maintained contacts with the Bahraini Foreign Ministry on the incident, Sahhaf pointed out.

When asked, who might have had a role in the attack, Sahhaf said that security forces would investigate this issue.

The forum was held in Bahrain earlier this week. It was dedicated to the economic component of what the United States called the deal of the century ” a program to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meanwhile, the Palestinians have criticized the forum, calling it an attempt to bribe them. Notably, Iraq was among the Arab states which have supported the Palestinians and boycotted the event.