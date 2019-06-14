UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack On Tankers In Gulf Of Oman, Calls For Restraint

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:28 AM

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack on Tankers in Gulf of Oman, Calls for Restraint

Iraq condemns the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and calls for preventing the escalation of tensions in the region in light of the incident, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Iraq condemns the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and calls for preventing the escalation of tensions in the region in light of the incident, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The two tankers, which were carrying methanol and naphtha, were damaged early on Thursday in a suspected attack in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. At least one of the ships was confirmed to have caught fire. Their crews were evacuated to Iran.

"The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemns the attack on ... the two ships from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq affirms its stance against any aggression and rejection of the escalation in the region, calling for peaceful solutions to the crisis," the ministry's statement said.

The ministry also condemned a recent missile attack on the Abha international airport in Saudi Arabia committed by the Yemeni Houthi movement.

On Wednesday, the Houthis launched a missile attack on the Abha international airport in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 26 civilians from India, Saudi Arabia and Yemen and damaging the airport building.

