Iraqi Foreign Ministry Decries Sunday Rocket Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:12 PM

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Decries Sunday Rocket Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned a rocket attack against the US Embassy in Baghdad's so-called green zone that occurred late on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned a rocket attack against the US Embassy in Baghdad's so-called green zone that occurred late on Sunday.

Three missiles landed on the US embassy's territory, with one of the missiles hitting the embassy's restaurant. Several people were reportedly injured.

"The Foreign Ministry expresses its most vigorous rejection, and its condemnation of the aggression that targeted Embassy of the United States with Katyusha rockets," the ministry said in a statement.

It also expressed its commitment to the security of all diplomatic missions in Baghdad.

Acting Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi announced that he had ordered that the perpetrators be found and punished. Mohammed Halboosi, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, stressed that continuous rocket attacks on the US Embassy hurt the country's reputation and sovereignty.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.

