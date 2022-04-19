Iraqi Foreign Ministry Expresses Protest to Turkish Ambassador Over Operation in North

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Iraqi foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the Turkish ambassador and handed him a note of protest over Ankara's military operation in northern Iraq.

On Monday, Ankara announced it had started a new military operation against the Kurds in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Turkish ambassador ... against the backdrop of ongoing violations by the Turkish army, including the recent large-scale military operation ... in northern Iraq. The ministry handed over a protest note to the Turkish ambassador," the ministry said in a statement.