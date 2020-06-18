Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Amid Attacks on Kurdistan Region

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjedi to deliver a memorandum of protest over alleged recent strikes on a number of residential areas in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, which is located in the country's north.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Shafaq news outlet reported, citing sources in the local authorities, that Iran's forces had launched several attacks on a village in the Erbil province. According to local sources, the strikes matched the time that Turkish fighters were flying over the area.

"This morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Iraq and handed him over a memorandum of protest against the artillery shelling that border villages ... in the town of Haji Omeran in the Erbil province were subjected to on Tuesday, 16/06/2020," the ministry said in a statement, adding that these actions caused significant material losses and property damage.

Iraq wants to develop ties between the two countries, the statement read, adding that the ministry condemns such a move and stresses the importance of respecting the country's sovereignty.

Earlier in the day, the ministry also summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Fatih Yildiz, the second time this week to deliver another note of protest amid Ankara's new military operation, Claw-Tiger, which is targeting Kurdish-led armed units in northern Iraq. On Tuesday, the ambassador was summoned in the wake of strikes launched by Ankara as part of its Claw-Eagle offensive.

So far, the Turkish armed forces have destroyed a total of over 600 positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara, over the past two days.