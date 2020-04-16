Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Turkish Ambassador Over Attack on Kurdish Refugee Camp

Iraqi Foreign Ministry has slammed Turkey for violating Iraqi airspace and launching a deadly airstrike on one of the refugee camps in the Kurdistan region, Ahmad Al Sahaf, the ministry's spokesman, said on Thursday, adding that the ministry summoned Turkish Ambassador Fatih Yildiz over the incident

The attack on the camp located near the Iraqi northern city of Makhmur took place on Wednesday.

"The foreign ministry condemns in the strongest possible terms an attack carried out by Turkey, which has resulted in casualties and material damages. Foreign Minister [Mohamad Alhakim] summons a Turkish ambassador to Baghdad to transmit a note of protest," the spokesman said.