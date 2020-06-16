UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Turkish Ambassador Amid Operation In Northern Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons Turkish Ambassador Amid Operation in Northern Areas

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Turkish Ambassador Fatih Yildiz to hand him over a note of protest over recent attacks on Iraq's northern areas launched by Ankara as part of its fresh large-scale Claw-Eagle operation against Kurdish led-forces

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Turkish Ambassador Fatih Yildiz to hand him over a note of protest over recent attacks on Iraq's northern areas launched by Ankara as part of its fresh large-scale Claw-Eagle operation against Kurdish led-forces.

The Turkish offensive targets the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara, and its branch, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

"The ministry has summoned the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, amid Turkey's attacks on a number of regions in northern Iraq and fears that these strikes have provoked among population," the ministry said in an official statement.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Iraqi government strongly condemned this move and considered it as a violation of the country's sovereignty, as well as "international agreements, rules of international law and friendly relations" between the two countries.

On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that its forces had destroyed 81 PKK positions and hit the movement's bases in Iraq's Sinjar, Qandil, Zap, Avasin-Basyan, Karacak and Hakurk. In response, the Iraqi armed forces condemned Turkey for "a flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty after Ankara's military used Iraqi airspace for its operation.

