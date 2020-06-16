Iraqi Fugitive Ex-Finance Minister Arrested for Fraud, Suspected Terror Links

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council on Tuesday announced that it has arrested fugitive ex-Finance Minister Rafi al-Issawi who turned himself in of his own volition.

Al-Issawi served as Finance Minister in both terms of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki but became one of four Sunni Muslim ministers to boycott the cabinet in protest of al-Maliki's Shia-centric policies.

The council said in the statement that his arrest warrant was requested by the anti-terrorism apparatus of the prosecution. It also said that al-Issawi was free to appeal the two seven-year sentences he was given in absentia for fraud, embezzlement and abuse of ministerial responsibilities.

The politician has been linked with al-Qaeda (terror group, banned in Russia), although investigations have found the claims to be unsubstantiated.