Iraqi Government Closes Tuz Khurma City North of Baghdad Over COVID-19 Outbreak

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The Iraqi city of Tuz Khurma, which is located 120 miles north of the capital of Baghdad in the Saladin province, will be shut down due to a spike in the coronavirus infections there, the government's COVID-19 Response Center said on Monday.

"We decided to completely close the Tuz Khurma city for two days as a result of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases," Response Center Spokesman Jamal Akab told the INA news agency.

According to the official, who was cited by the outlet, all markets and stores in the city will be closed during the lockdown, save for those offering medical products.

Additionally, residents will be banned from using bikes and motorbikes.

Last week, the Iraqi government imposed a 14-day lockdown in six districts of Baghdad, and said that it might be expanded over the entire city and other regions if the COVID-19 toll continues to grow.

Over the past two days, the health authorities in Iraq have been detecting record highs of new coronavirus cases ” 308 on Saturday and 197 on Sunday. As of Monday, the cumulative toll has grown to 4,469 cases, including 160 fatalities and 2,738 recoveries.