UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Government Discusses Measures To Meet Protesters' Demands - Prime Minister's Office

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:03 PM

Iraqi Government Discusses Measures to Meet Protesters' Demands - Prime Minister's Office

The Iraqi government discussed on Tuesday possible measures to meet the demands of the protesters, the press service of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Iraqi government discussed on Tuesday possible measures to meet the demands of the protesters, the press service of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.

Iraq has seen violent rallies since last week. The protesters demanded economic reforms, putting an end to corruption and dismissing the government. The country's security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. According to human rights activists, more than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces and over 6,000 people were injured over this period.

"During a regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, the cabinet discussed the second package of decisions [on meeting the protesters' demands]," the prime minister's press service said on Twitter.

Mahdi also had meetings with the Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi to discuss cooperation between the three branches of government and the fulfillment of citizens' demands. In addition, Mahdi also met with senior representatives of Iraqi tribes.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Prime Minister Water Parliament Twitter Gas Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhatti and Aamer Yamin run through Sindh t ..

5 minutes ago

Walk held to remember earthquake victims

3 minutes ago

Construction of Rooplo Kolhi Monument in Nagarpark ..

3 minutes ago

Dengue awareness seminar for professionals at Inst ..

3 minutes ago

Strong Pakistan means strong advocate for Kashmir: ..

3 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical exports increase over 8pc to $36 ml ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.