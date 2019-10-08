The Iraqi government discussed on Tuesday possible measures to meet the demands of the protesters, the press service of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Iraqi government discussed on Tuesday possible measures to meet the demands of the protesters, the press service of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.

Iraq has seen violent rallies since last week. The protesters demanded economic reforms, putting an end to corruption and dismissing the government. The country's security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. According to human rights activists, more than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces and over 6,000 people were injured over this period.

"During a regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, the cabinet discussed the second package of decisions [on meeting the protesters' demands]," the prime minister's press service said on Twitter.

Mahdi also had meetings with the Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi to discuss cooperation between the three branches of government and the fulfillment of citizens' demands. In addition, Mahdi also met with senior representatives of Iraqi tribes.