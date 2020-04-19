Iraqi Government Lifts Suspension of Reuters News Agency Accreditation - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The Iraqi government has lifted a three-month suspension imposed on the Reuters news agency's office in the country over its coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency announced in a statement on Sunday.

On April 3, the Iraqi authorities suspended the news agency's accreditation for three months and imposed a fine of over $20,000 after Reuters had published an article overstating the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The agency confirmed the closure of its office in Iraq following the suspension.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission on Sunday lifted the suspension, according to the agency, to allow the media to work transparently and impartially in accordance with the country's broadcasting rules.

The agency said that it appreciated the decision of the Iraqi authorities and would resume its activities in due course.

On April 2, Reuters published an article, citing health care professionals, the Health Ministry and a senior government official, claiming that the number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq was anywhere from 3,000 to 9,000, while the authorities had only confirmed 772 cases of the disease.