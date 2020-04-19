UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Government Lifts Suspension Of Reuters News Agency Accreditation - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Iraqi Government Lifts Suspension of Reuters News Agency Accreditation - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The Iraqi government has lifted a three-month suspension imposed on the Reuters news agency's office in the country over its coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency announced in a statement on Sunday.

On April 3, the Iraqi authorities suspended the news agency's accreditation for three months and imposed a fine of over $20,000 after Reuters had published an article overstating the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The agency confirmed the closure of its office in Iraq following the suspension.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission on Sunday lifted the suspension, according to the agency, to allow the media to work transparently and impartially in accordance with the country's broadcasting rules.

The agency said that it appreciated the decision of the Iraqi authorities and would resume its activities in due course.

On April 2, Reuters published an article, citing health care professionals, the Health Ministry and a senior government official, claiming that the number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq was anywhere from 3,000 to 9,000, while the authorities had only confirmed 772 cases of the disease. 

Related Topics

Iraq Fine April Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

56 seconds ago

UAE continues to repatriate Emirati citizens and c ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches â€˜One Million Ar ..

1 hour ago

SEWA works on plan to ensure water supplies for Sh ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait witnesses 1 death and 164 COVID-19 infectio ..

2 hours ago

Green turtle from Kalba tracked for 500 km

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.