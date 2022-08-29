CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Meetings of the Iraqi Cabinet of Ministers have been postponed after protesters entered the governmental headquarters in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi said on Monday in a statement.

Hundreds of followers of Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr broke into Baghdad's green zone shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics.

Sadr's followers also broke into the Republican Palace where the government's headquarters are located.

"The prime minister, commander-in-chief of the armed forces instructs the Council of Ministers to suspend its meetings until further notice in connection with the entrance of a group of demonstrators into the cabinet building in the Government Palace," the statement read.