CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Iraqi authorities are investigating the abduction of Russian-Israeli citizen Elizaveta Tsurkova in the country and will issue an official statement once the probe is complete, government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tsurkova had gone missing several months ago and was being held by Shiite militias as a Hezbollah hostage in Iraq.

"The Iraqi government is conducting an official investigation," Al-Awadi told Iraqi broadcaster al-Ahad.

He added that the authorities would issue an official statement once the investigation is complete.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he had no information on the kidnapping of a Russian woman in Iraq and would consult with the foreign ministry on the matter.