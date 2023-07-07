Open Menu

Iraqi Gov't Says Investigating Abduction Of Russian Woman

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Iraqi Gov't Says Investigating Abduction of Russian Woman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Iraqi authorities are investigating the abduction of Russian-Israeli citizen Elizaveta Tsurkova in the country and will issue an official statement once the probe is complete, government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tsurkova had gone missing several months ago and was being held by Shiite militias as a Hezbollah hostage in Iraq.

"The Iraqi government is conducting an official investigation," Al-Awadi told Iraqi broadcaster al-Ahad.

He added that the authorities would issue an official statement once the investigation is complete.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he had no information on the kidnapping of a Russian woman in Iraq and would consult with the foreign ministry on the matter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kidnapping Russia Iraq Women Government

Recent Stories

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

11 minutes ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

19 minutes ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

1 hour ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

2 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

4 hours ago
Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

5 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

5 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

16 hours ago

More Stories From World