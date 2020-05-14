UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Gov't Should Reform Human Rights Laws, Minimize COVID-19 Cases In Jails - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

Iraqi Gov't Should Reform Human Rights Laws, Minimize COVID-19 Cases in Jails - Watchdog

A prominent international watchdog said on Thursday that the new Iraqi government should now focus on the issue of human rights violations in the Arab country by prioritizing legislation reform and improving the COVID-19 situation in overcrowded Iraqi prisons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A prominent international watchdog said on Thursday that the new Iraqi government should now focus on the issue of human rights violations in the Arab country by prioritizing legislation reform and improving the COVID-19 situation in overcrowded Iraqi prisons.

"There are many areas for which legislative reform is needed to bring Iraqi law in line with international standards, but the bills already offered address legal representation, torture, enforced disappearance, and domestic violence," Human Rights Watch said in a report.

The watchdog also sent a letter to newly appointed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, calling for immediate measures to be taken to reduce the coronavirus case count in prisons and detention centers, citing acute overcrowding and awful sanitary conditions as main risk factors.

"We write with a sense of urgency because the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks are particularly high in prisons and other places of detention where many people are housed close together and where 'social distancing' is difficult, and in many cases impossible," the letter read.

For the past four years, Human Rights Watch has continuously requested that the Iraqi government publish the total numbers of their prisoners, however, the latter has refused to comply.

Last week, the Iraqi parliament approved the composition of the new government proposed by Kadhimi. Iraq was in a void of government for nearly five months, as former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stepped down last November on the heels of mass nationwide protests against corruption and worsening living conditions.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Iraq November Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return ..

9 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Cases in China, S. Korea Serve as Res ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritua ..

31 minutes ago

European Region Accounts for 43% of Global COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Senate passes resolution to acknowledge Chinese su ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.