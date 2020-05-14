A prominent international watchdog said on Thursday that the new Iraqi government should now focus on the issue of human rights violations in the Arab country by prioritizing legislation reform and improving the COVID-19 situation in overcrowded Iraqi prisons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A prominent international watchdog said on Thursday that the new Iraqi government should now focus on the issue of human rights violations in the Arab country by prioritizing legislation reform and improving the COVID-19 situation in overcrowded Iraqi prisons.

"There are many areas for which legislative reform is needed to bring Iraqi law in line with international standards, but the bills already offered address legal representation, torture, enforced disappearance, and domestic violence," Human Rights Watch said in a report.

The watchdog also sent a letter to newly appointed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, calling for immediate measures to be taken to reduce the coronavirus case count in prisons and detention centers, citing acute overcrowding and awful sanitary conditions as main risk factors.

"We write with a sense of urgency because the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks are particularly high in prisons and other places of detention where many people are housed close together and where 'social distancing' is difficult, and in many cases impossible," the letter read.

For the past four years, Human Rights Watch has continuously requested that the Iraqi government publish the total numbers of their prisoners, however, the latter has refused to comply.

Last week, the Iraqi parliament approved the composition of the new government proposed by Kadhimi. Iraq was in a void of government for nearly five months, as former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stepped down last November on the heels of mass nationwide protests against corruption and worsening living conditions.