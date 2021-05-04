Iraqi Health Minister Resigns Over Deadly Hospital Fire

The Iraqi health minister resigned on Tuesday over a fire that killed 82 people at a coronavirus hospital in Baghdad

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Iraqi health minister resigned on Tuesday over a fire that killed 82 people at a coronavirus hospital in Baghdad.

"The prime minister accepted the letter of resignation submitted by Health and Environment Minister Hassan al-Tamimi," a press statement read.

A committee that investigated the April 24 fire, caused by the explosion of an oxygen tank, recommended on Tuesday that suspension be lifted from the health minister and the Baghdad mayor.

A source in the know told Sputnik that al-Tamimi had handed his resignation in at a cabinet meeting, saying he would stick to his decision to step down.