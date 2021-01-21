UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Health Ministry Revises Death Toll From Twin Blast Up To 32

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Iraqi Health Ministry Revises Death Toll From Twin Blast Up to 32

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) At least 32 people are now believed to have lost their lives in a twin suicide bombing that hit a packed market in central Baghdad on Thursday, the Iraqi Health Ministry said.

"Thirty-two people have died and 110 others have been injured in two explosions in Baghdad," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) was responsible for many suicide attacks in Iraq in the past.

Several countries, including Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Iran, have strongly condemned the bombing.

The Iranian embassy said that Tehran stood by its neighbor and was ready to offer any possible assistance to Iraq in its fight against jihadists, according to the Mehr news agency.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Iran Russia Turkey Egypt Iraq Died Suicide Qatar Tehran Baghdad Market

Recent Stories

UAE condemns blasts in Baghdad

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts sixth Arab Finance Deputies Meeting

50 minutes ago

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

51 minutes ago

Dnata inaugurates state-of-the-art cargo complex a ..

1 hour ago

EPAA organises afforestation campaign for Al Munta ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.