Iraqi Health Ministry Revises Death Toll From Twin Blast Up to 32

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) At least 32 people are now believed to have lost their lives in a twin suicide bombing that hit a packed market in central Baghdad on Thursday, the Iraqi Health Ministry said.

"Thirty-two people have died and 110 others have been injured in two explosions in Baghdad," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) was responsible for many suicide attacks in Iraq in the past.

Several countries, including Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Iran, have strongly condemned the bombing.

The Iranian embassy said that Tehran stood by its neighbor and was ready to offer any possible assistance to Iraq in its fight against jihadists, according to the Mehr news agency.