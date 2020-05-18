Iraqi Health Ministry Says Locked Down 6 Baghdad Districts Over COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Select businesses and retailers in six districts of the Iraqi capital city will be placed under complete lockdown as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry of Iraq said in a statement on Monday.

"Due to fast spread of the coronavirus infection in Baghdad and the emergence of hotbeds in several districts ... we decided to introduce a complete two-week lockdown in certain districts beginning on Wednesday, May 20," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Alongside lockdown, the Iraqi health authorities will launch "the largest operation for the detection of cases" in businesses, as well as disinfection works and public awareness campaign, the ministry said.

According to the statement, they will engage the Civil Defense Corps, the operational command of the Baghdad armed forces and mass media.

The new regulation will apply to "several sectors of the national economy and retail facilities," in Baghdad districts, including Sadr City, Habbibiya, Kamaliya, Hurriyah, Al-Shu'ala and Al-Amriya. It might be expanded to other districts if the spread of the infection continues, the statement read.

Iraq has so far reported 3,404 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 123 fatalities and 2,218 recoveries.