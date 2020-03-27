UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Health Ministry Warns of 'Difficult Situation' If COVID-19 Spreads in Country

The Iraqi Health Ministry has warned of "a difficult situation" if COVID-19 spreads in the country, the ministry's spokesman, Saif al-Badr, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Regarding medications and medical equipment in the hospitals, the situation is very good at the present time, but in the case of an outbreak, it is not. Most of the world's countries, even the developed ones, currently suffer from a shortage of medicines and medical supplies. Therefore, we emphasize the issue of the outbreak prevention, otherwise, to speak frankly, the situation will be difficult, especially if the numbers [of the infected] increase," al-Badr said.

The official stated that Baghdad had signed medical supply contracts with some of the countries, however, refused to disclose their Names, noting that "medicines and basic necessities have been provided" by them, and the country had "strategic stocks."

"The ministry has so far received assistance from only China and the World Health Organization," al-Badr said when asked if Iraq had received aid to fight the virus.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that it had registered 76 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 458 and the death toll to 40.

