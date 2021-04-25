Iraqi Hospital Fire Death Toll Rises to 58 - Local Human Rights Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The death toll in the fire at a Baghdad hospital for treating coronavirus patients has increased to 58, member of the local supreme commission on human rights Ali Al Bayati said on Saunday.

Earlier it was reported about 28 victims of the fire and dozens of injured.

"The number of those killed in the fire at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital has reached 58," Al Bayati said on Twitter.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at the hospital for treating coronavirus patients in Baghdad. The incident was reportedly caused by the explosion of an oxygen cylinder. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered to detain the head of the hospital as part of a probe into the incident.