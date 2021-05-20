UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Hospitals Ready To Treat Palestinians Injured In Gaza-Israel Hostilities - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Iraqi Hospitals Ready to Treat Palestinians Injured in Gaza-Israel Hostilities - Ministry

CAIRO/GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Iraq's medical facilities stand ready to take in Palestinians injured in the ongoing Gaza-Israel hostilities and dispatch medical teams to the Palestinian territories, the Iraqi Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"All Iraqi medical institutions are ready to receive any number of Palestinian victims and provide them with available medical services. The ministry has also trained special medical brigades to be sent to Palestine or any other place," ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said in a statement reviewed by Sputnik.

The official recalled that Iraq has previously dispatched medical teams to Palestine and other locations.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip health ministry said earlier in the day that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the enclave now stands at 230, including 65 children and 39 women. Over 1,700 people have been injured during the confrontation.

The current tensions between Israel and Hamas rose on May 10. Per the latest data, 12 people were killed and over 50 others were seriously injured in Israel. According to the Israeli military, around 4,070 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the confrontation.

Related Topics

Injured Israel Palestine Gaza Iraq May Women All From

Recent Stories

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

3 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

11 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

17 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

18 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

31 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.