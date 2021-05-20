Iraqi Hospitals Ready to Treat Palestinians Injured in Gaza-Israel Hostilities - Ministry

CAIRO/GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Iraq's medical facilities stand ready to take in Palestinians injured in the ongoing Gaza-Israel hostilities and dispatch medical teams to the Palestinian territories, the Iraqi Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"All Iraqi medical institutions are ready to receive any number of Palestinian victims and provide them with available medical services. The ministry has also trained special medical brigades to be sent to Palestine or any other place," ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said in a statement reviewed by Sputnik.

The official recalled that Iraq has previously dispatched medical teams to Palestine and other locations.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip health ministry said earlier in the day that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the enclave now stands at 230, including 65 children and 39 women. Over 1,700 people have been injured during the confrontation.

The current tensions between Israel and Hamas rose on May 10. Per the latest data, 12 people were killed and over 50 others were seriously injured in Israel. According to the Israeli military, around 4,070 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the confrontation.