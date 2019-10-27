UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Human Rights Watchdog Says 63 People Killed In Protests Across Country In 2 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said on Saturday that 63 people had been killed across the country during two days of the anti-government protests.

"The number of killed protesters reached 63 in the provinces of Baghdad, Maysan, Dhi Qar, Basra, Muthanna, Al Diwaniyah [capital of the province of Al-Qadisiyyah] and Babil. As many as 2,595 people were injured," the commission's statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

According to the human rights watchdog, 83 governmental agencies' buildings and offices of political parties were damaged during the two days of protests.

The protests began on October 1 and were suspended in mid-October for pilgrimage before resuming on Friday. During the first wave of protests, 149 people were killed and around 3,500 people sustained injuries.

The demonstrators call on the government to resign, and demand economic reforms and fighting against corruption. As the protests resumed on Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that he would carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws. Mahdi said that the government's resignation, demanded by protesters, would throw the country in chaos.

