Iraqi Influential Shiite Cleric Sadr Says Leaving Politics for Good

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr said on Monday that he is leaving politics for good while his supporters are continuing to protest in the parliament.

"Earlier I decided that I would not interfere in political affairs. And now I announce my final retirement (from politics) and the closure of all institutions (belonging to the Sadr movement)," the cleric tweeted.