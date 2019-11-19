UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Intelligence Chief Says IS Terrorists Plan To Escape From Syrian, Iraqi Prisons

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Iraqi Intelligence Chief Says IS Terrorists Plan to Escape From Syrian, Iraqi Prisons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The head of Iraqi Military Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Saad Allaq, has warned that the militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) are planning a mass escape from prisons and camps in Syria and Iraq.

"We have concluded that the real intention of the ISIS is to begin a mission they are calling 'break down the fences,' to storm jails inside Iraq and Syria, to free terrorists," the intelligence chief told CNN in an interview.

The head of intelligence noted the need for international efforts to resolve this issue, because terrorists can escape from places of detention and return to their countries.

The militants that are currently in Turkey play a key role in new efforts to recruit militants, the general noted.

Allaq added that he had handed over papers on nine IS leaders to the Turkish military a month ago. Turkish officials confirmed to CNN that they were studying these documents.

