Iraqi Intelligence Detain Two Islamic State Commanders - Reports

The Iraqi Intelligence Service detained two commanders of the Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in the east Salah ad Din province, the service's spokesperson, Firas Zubaidi, said on Thursday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Iraqi Intelligence Service detained two commanders of the Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia ) in the east Salah ad Din province, the service's spokesperson, Firas Zubaidi, said on Thursday.

"The intelligence rapid reaction force seized two IS leaders in the Tuz Khurma city," the spokesperson said in a broadcast by the al-Sumaria channel.

The detained terrorists had weapons and munitions on them, Zubaidi added.