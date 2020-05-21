UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Intelligence Detained Possible New IS Leader Qardash - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Iraqi National Intelligence detained Abdullah Qardash, one of possible successors to Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the eliminated leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned Russia), Iraqi state-run news agency INA reported on Wednesday.

The media called Abdullah Qardash the "new leader" of the Islamic State.

In January, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing intelligence sources, that Abdullah Qardash is nom de guerre of IS founding member Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi, who was appointed new IS leader in October 2019, several hours after Baghdadi's elimination.

Even before the liquidation of Baghdadi, the US Department of State considered al-Salbi his potential successor. US authorities offered a $5 million reward for his capture.

