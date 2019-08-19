UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Intelligence Neutralizes Baghdadi's Close Associate - Defense Ministry

Mon 19th August 2019

One of the commanders of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), thought to be close to leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, has been neutralized in the Anbar province in western Iraq, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Monday

"During a high-quality reconnaissance operation, characterized by courage and planning, and carried out in accordance with precise reconnaissance data and a strongly [organized] ambush, the military intelligence units of the 7th division, in cooperation with the intelligence of the first battalion of the 29th infantry brigade, managed to overthrow one of the senior terrorists in the city of Hit in [the province of] Anbar," the statement said.

The neutralized terrorist was a close associate of Baghdadi, the "military emir" of the Islamic State in the city of Hit until its liberation, according to the source.

The Defense Ministry did not specify whether the terrorist was injured or killed.

In June 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry suggested that Baghdadi could have been killed in a Russian airstrike on May 28, 2017, in the southern suburbs of the Syrian city of Raqqa. In September 2017, however, an alleged audio recording of Baghdadi emerged, casting fresh doubt on whether the terrorist leader was dead or alive.

