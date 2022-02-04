UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Intelligence Provided Data On Whereabouts Of IS Leader - Iraqi Military

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Iraqi Intelligence Provided Data on Whereabouts of IS Leader - Iraqi Military

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Iraqi intelligence provided data on the whereabouts of the leader of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) to the United States-led international coalition, Yehia Rasool, the spokesman of the Iraqi commander-in-chief, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that the US eliminated IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in a military operation in northwestern Syria last night. Biden added that all Americans have returned safely from the operation.

"The operation to eliminate Abdullah Qardash (al-Qurayshi) was carried out after Iraqi national intelligence provided the international coalition with accurate information that led to his whereabouts," Rasool tweeted.

