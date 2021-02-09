Iraqi Intelligence Says Arrested 24 IS-Linked Terrorists in Western Anbar Province

The Iraqi federal intelligence and investigation agency said on Tuesday that it had detained 24 people affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the western province of Anbar

"Its [the agency's] units represented by the interior ministry's Anbar intelligence and counter-terrorism directorate managed to arrest 24 terrorists, who were wanted in line with the provisions of Article 4 for their links to the IS terrorist gangs," the agency said in a statement, cited by the state-run INA news agency.

Arrests were carried out in separate areas of the province after relevant judicial warrants were issued, the statement read, adding that legal measures were taken against those detained.

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over the Islamic State, but the army, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts offensives against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.