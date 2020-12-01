Iraqi Intelligence Service Arrests IS-Linked Terrorist in Nineveh Province

Detachments of the Iraqi intelligence service have arrested a suicide terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the northern province of Nineveh, the state-run INA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the service's statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Detachments of the Iraqi intelligence service have arrested a suicide terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the northern province of Nineveh, the state-run INA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the service's statement.

"Detachments of the Interior Ministry's Nineveh intelligence directorate have been able to arrest a terrorist, also known as Abu Jihad, who was wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 Terrorism over his ties with the IS gangs," the statement said, specifying that the detainee was "a suicide attacker.

"

Necessary legal steps have been taken in order to bring charges against the terrorist, the statement added.

In late 2017, Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State, but the army, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts military operations against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.