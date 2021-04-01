Iraqi Intelligence Units Arrest 2 Terrorists in Saladin Province - Army Chief Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Iraq's intelligence and security units have captured two terrorists in the Tarmiyah district of the Saladin province, spokesperson for Commander in Chief, Yahya Rasool said on Thursday.

"Field units of the Baghdad intelligence and security directorate ... in coordination and cooperation with the counter-terrorism service and the 6th infantry division, managed to capture two terrorists in the Tabi area of the Tarmiyah district [in the Saladin province]," Rasool tweeted.

The operation was conducted based on accurate intelligence data, according to Rasool.

In another tweet, Rasool said that the army's air forces were able to destroy three motorcycles, four facilities, a tunnel, a diesel generator and two water trailers belonging to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).

Activities were carried out during a survey and inspection operation within Saladin.

Along with that, the US-led international coalition destroyed a terrorist hideout in the Tharthar valley and killed one of the extremists, raq's Security Media Cell said on Thursday, as quoted by the official Iraqi news Agency.

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over the IS, but the army, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts offensives against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.