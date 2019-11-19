UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Interior Minister Tells Security Forces To Stand Down As Unrest Subsides - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:37 PM

Iraqi Interior Minister Tells Security Forces to Stand Down as Unrest Subsides - Reports

Iraqi Interior Minister Yasin Hashimi on Tuesday ordered security forces to stand down after they were put on high alert ahead of mass protests, local media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Iraqi Interior Minister Yasin Hashimi on Tuesday ordered security forces to stand down after they were put on high alert ahead of mass protests, local media said.

Thousands of protesters began gathering in Baghdad for an opposition rally on October 24, prompting increased security presence. Scores reportedly died when the anti-government demonstration descended into chaos.

An Interior Ministry statement seen by Iraq's Al-Sumaria news channels said that security forces were being switched to the normal schedule starting Tuesday.

Protests against government policies, corruption, unemployment and a low quality of life have brought thousands of mostly young Iraqis into the streets since October 1.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has promised to reshuffle the cabinet and conduct an election reform, warning that the government's resignation will throw the country into further chaos.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Interior Ministry Interior Minister Iraq Died Young Alert Baghdad October Media Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Student at Besieged Hong Kong University Ready to ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Says Taliban Releasing Hostages Gives Hope ..

5 minutes ago

Sweden's Decision to Drop Assange Investigation Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams EU's 'Blind Obedienc ..

24 minutes ago

US Government Gets Failing Grade in Health Care, E ..

24 minutes ago

Labour Vows to Delist Eco-Unfriendly Companies Fro ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.