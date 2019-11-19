Iraqi Interior Minister Tells Security Forces to Stand Down as Unrest Subsides - Reports

Iraqi Interior Minister Yassin Yassiri on Tuesday ordered security forces to stand down after they were put on high alert ahead of mass protests, local media said

Thousands of protesters began gathering in Baghdad for an opposition rally on October 24, prompting increased security presence. Scores reportedly died when the anti-government demonstration descended into chaos.

An Interior Ministry statement seen by Iraq's Al-Sumaria news channels said that security forces were being switched to the normal schedule starting Tuesday.

Protests against government policies, corruption, unemployment and a low quality of life have brought thousands of mostly young Iraqis into the streets since October 1.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has promised to reshuffle the cabinet and conduct an election reform, warning that the government's resignation will throw the country into further chaos.