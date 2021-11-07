UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Interior Ministry Qualifies Attempt On Prime Minister As Terrorist Attack - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:50 PM

Iraqi Interior Ministry Qualifies Attempt on Prime Minister as Terrorist Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The Iraqi Interior Ministry qualified Sunday's attempt on the life of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as a terrorist attack, the Iraqi news Agency reported.

The ministry reportedly said that the attack was carried out with the help of three drones, two of which were downed.

The prime minister himself has already said on Twitter that he was unharmed.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Interior Ministry Twitter Sunday

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

37 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decrees on National Emerg ..

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Mana ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039 ..

UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039;s future

2 hours ago
 Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.