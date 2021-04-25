UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Interior Ministry Says Baghdad Hospital Fire Death Toll Rises To 82

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Iraqi Interior Ministry Says Baghdad Hospital Fire Death Toll Rises to 82

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The death toll in the fire at a Baghdad hospital for treating coronavirus patients has increased to 82, while 110 others were injured, Iraqi state-run INA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Interior Ministry.

Earlier in the day, a member of the local supreme commission on human rights, Ali Al Bayati, said that 58 people had been killed in the fire.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital for treating coronavirus patients in Baghdad. The incident was reportedly caused by the explosion of an oxygen cylinder. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered to detain the head of the hospital as part of a probe into the incident.

More Stories From World

