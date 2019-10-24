Iraqi Interior Ministry Says on High Alert Ahead of Expected New Anti-Government Protests

(@imziishan)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Iraqi Interior Ministry divisions were on Thursday put on high alert in all the country's provinces ahead of the expected resumption of protests on Friday, the ministerial statement obtained by Sputnik said.

"The ministry departments will be put on high alert to protect protesters, ensure the safety and movement of citizens, and protect both public and private entities," the statement read.

The measures were already introduced earlier in the day in the capital of Baghdad and in all of Iraq's provinces, according to the Alsumaria broadcaster, citing the country's security services.

"The prime minister and the head of the Internal Affairs Ministry ordered the security services that the protesters were treated with full responsibility, observing human rights and instructions for protecting peaceful demonstrations," the document stressed.

The anti-government rallies, accompanied by fierce clashes between the protesters and security officials, began on October 1 in Baghdad and subsequently swept not only through the capital but also through several provinces in the country's south � Najaf, Maysan, Dhi Qar, Babil, Wasit and Al-Qadisiyah. The protesters demanded economic reforms, an end to corruption and the dismissal of the acting government. In a bid to quell the unrest, Iraqi President Barham Salih presented a set of measures to meet the demands of the demonstrators. The list included a judicial investigation into the causes of the violence and the initiation of a comprehensive political dialogue to implement reforms and overcome the unemployment crisis.

The protests were temporarily ceased in the middle of October during the pilgrimage to the holy places in southern Iraq but are expected to resume on Friday.