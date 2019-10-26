Iraqi Judicial Council Urges Security Forces Not to Use Violence Against Protesters

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq on Friday called on the country's security forces and protesters to remain peaceful amid resumed demonstrations across the country.

Earlier, the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights reported that 30 people died and more than 2,300 were injured during mass protests.

In a statement, the council called on "the security services to fulfill their responsibility to protect peaceful demonstrators and not use violence against them."

The council also urged the security officials to protect public and private property as well as party offices.

It also stressed the right of citizens to hold peaceful demonstrations.

At the beginning of October, a wave of anti-government rallies took place in Iraq, with the protesters demanding economic reforms, an end to corruption and the dismissal of the current government. The protests resumed on Friday in Baghdad, following a three-week hiatus in observance of a religious pilgrimage to the holy places in southern Iraq.