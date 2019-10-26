UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Judicial Council Urges Security Forces Not To Use Violence Against Protesters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Iraqi Judicial Council Urges Security Forces Not to Use Violence Against Protesters

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq on Friday called on the country's security forces and protesters to remain peaceful amid resumed demonstrations across the country.

Earlier, the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights reported that 30 people died and more than 2,300 were injured during mass protests.

In a statement, the council called on "the security services to fulfill their responsibility to protect peaceful demonstrators and not use violence against them."

The council also urged the security officials to protect public and private property as well as party offices.

It also stressed the right of citizens to hold peaceful demonstrations.

At the beginning of October, a wave of anti-government rallies took place in Iraq, with the protesters demanding economic reforms, an end to corruption and the dismissal of the current government. The protests resumed on Friday in Baghdad, following a three-week hiatus in observance of a religious pilgrimage to the holy places in southern Iraq.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Iraq Died Baghdad October Government

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

3 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

2 hours ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

3 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

2 hours ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

2 hours ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.