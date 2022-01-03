UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Judiciary Says Bad Intel Behind Deadly Operation

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Iraqi judiciary says bad intel behind deadly operation

"False intelligence" and a family dispute were the causes behind an Iraqi security operation last week that killed 20 people from the same family, the judiciary said Monday

Hilla, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :"False intelligence" and a family dispute were the causes behind an Iraqi security operation last week that killed 20 people from the same family, the judiciary said Monday.

The intelligence was provided by an informant who had "family disputes" with one of the victims, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement reported by the state-owned Iraq News Agency.

The informant, "nine officers and three agents" are being investigated over the incident that took place on Thursday in Al-Rashayed village in the central Iraqi province of Babylon.

An investigating judge heard the statements of the 13 men, the news agency added.

On Thursday, rapid intervention units and intelligence forces stormed a house in Al-Rashayed to pursue "two individuals accused of terrorism".

The state news agency said later that 20 members of the same family were killed and that the owner of the property "opened fire" and "refused to surrender".

"The questioning revealed that the cause of the tragedy was false intelligence provided by the nephew and son-in-law of one of the victims, because of family disputes," the judicial council's statement said.

The informant gave "false information to the security services indicating the presence of two wanted terrorists in the victims' house", it said.

Investigations are ongoing and four arrest warrants have been issued, the statement said.

On Friday, Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanemi travelled to Al-Rashayed where he sacked the Babylon police chief and announced the formation of a commission to investigate "the unit that carried out the operation".

Security forces said on Friday that a "number of officers and individuals" had been called in for questioning, without providing details on their identities.

Related Topics

Fire Police Interior Minister Iraq Same Family From

Recent Stories

Green Activists Say Norway Has Until Mid-April to ..

Green Activists Say Norway Has Until Mid-April to Answer to EU Court About Arcti ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Bizenjo takes notice of situation c ..

Chief Minister Bizenjo takes notice of situation caused by rain in Quetta

1 minute ago
 First phase of secondary hospitals revamping costi ..

First phase of secondary hospitals revamping costing Rs 20 bln initiated: Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court directs to produce Arif Gul

Supreme Court directs to produce Arif Gul

1 minute ago
 France moves towards vaccine pass to fight Omicron ..

France moves towards vaccine pass to fight Omicron 'tidal wave'

1 minute ago
 One new dengue case reported from Punjab

One new dengue case reported from Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.