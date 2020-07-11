UrduPoint.com
Iraqi, Kurdish Forces Launch Anti-IS Operation Near Iranian Border - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 06:09 PM

Iraqi security forces and Kurdish counter-terrorism units embarked on the fourth phase of an operation against the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) near the Iranian border on Saturday, the Rudaw news outlet reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Iraqi security forces and Kurdish counter-terrorism units embarked on the fourth phase of an operation against the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) near the Iranian border on Saturday, the Rudaw news outlet reported.

The operations are being conducted in areas in the eastern Diyala province, disputed between Baghdad and Erbil.

The goal is to "pursue remnant terrorists and impose security and stability in Diyala province," as well as clear and inspect the area bordering with Iran, the outlet reported, citing Abdul-Ameer Kamil al-Shamiri, deputy commander of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

According to the command, another objective of the operation is to enter the areas disputed between Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga, as these territories are being "exploited" by IS militants to carry out terrorist attacks.

Along with the Iraqi armed forces and Kurdish anti-terror units, the operation involves the Shia-dominated Popular Mobilization Forces. The Peshmerga forces do not participate in Saturday's operation.

The first stage of the operation started in mid-May.

In December 2017, Baghdad declared that its army had defeated the IS terror group in Iraq. Terror sleeper cells are, however, still operating in the country.

