Iraqi, Kurdish Lawmakers To Design Hydrocarbons Deal To Settle Revenue-Sharing Row

Published March 28, 2023

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Iraqi and Kurdistan region lawmakers will begin work soon to design a long-overdue hydrocarbons bill, a member of the Iraqi parliament's oil and gas committee said Monday.

Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Iraqi region have long been at odds over how revenues generated by oil and gas exports from the resources-rich Kurdish-majority territories should be shared between them.

"Baghdad and Erbil have agreed to work out a Federal law on oil and gas ... The parliament will prepare it over the course of the next few sessions," Zainab al-Moussawi was quoted as saying by the Iraqi news Agency.

Iraqi Kurdistan announced in February that Baghdad and Erbil had set up a joint committee to design an oil and gas draft law.

Al-Moussawi said the Kurdish authorities would pay the money they earn from selling 500,000 barrels of crude per day into the national budget. She also said that non-oil exports made up only 4% of Iraq's budget.

The previous pact had Kurdistan hand over 250,000 bpd to the national government in exchange for a 17% share of the proceeds from their export. It broke down after both sides accused each other of failing to live up to their commitments.

