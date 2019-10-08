UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Kurdish Politicians Urge Russia To Protect Kurds In Northern Syria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:53 PM

Iraqi Kurdish Politicians Urge Russia to Protect Kurds in Northern Syria - Reports

Iraqi Kurdish politicians, during meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, urged Russia to protect Syrian Kurds, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Iraqi Kurdish politicians, during meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, urged Russia to protect Syrian Kurds, media reported.

As part of an official visit to Iraq, Lavrov met with President of the Kurdish Autonomous Region Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and their father, Chairman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani.

"[Chairman Masoud] Barzani expressed his worries regarding the future of Kurds in Syria to the Russian Foreign Minister and asked that Russia play its role in case of any event or change to prevent further suffering and pain of the Kurdish people in Syria," Kurdish media outlet Rudaw quoted Barzani's office as saying.

Former Iraqi Foreign Minister and member of the KDP Politburo Hoshyar Zebari, who was also present at the meeting, told Rudaw that Barzani asked Lavrov "to use his influence to prevent any humanitarian tragedy or people fleeing from these areas, so that they don't affect the Kurdistan Region or its conditions.

"

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a decision on a Turkish operation in northern Syria east of the Euphrates could be made in the coming days. This followed a purported agreement with US President Donald Trump that would see US forces pulling out of Syria. The impending Turkish operation is likely to be an assault on the Kurdish fighters who led an armed coalition known as the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF), which the US supported to spearhead an attack on the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Turkey designates Kurdish groups in southern Turkey and northern Syria and Iraq as terrorist organizations. Damascus has repeatedly called Turkey's inroad into Syria illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Damascus Visit Trump Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Media Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

KPK CM offers job to jobless Fazlur Rehman

24 minutes ago

PTCL & LDA sign MoU for beautification of underpas ..

24 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed condoles Saudi King on death of r ..

41 minutes ago

Highlights of PakWheels.com second Car Mela in Isl ..

59 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of royal

1 hour ago

‘I wish I could follow President Xi and send 500 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.