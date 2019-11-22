UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Kurdistan Estimates Up To 20,000 IS Fighters Remain In Iraq, Syria - Envoy To US

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:33 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan Estimates Up to 20,000 IS Fighters Remain in Iraq, Syria - Envoy to US

Iraqi Kurdistan assesses that up to 20,000 Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorists still remain in Iraq and Syria, Kurdistan Regional Government's Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Iraqi Kurdistan assesses that up to 20,000 Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorists still remain in Iraq and Syria, Kurdistan Regional Government's Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman told Sputnik.

"We estimate that between Iraq and Syria, there are 15 to 20,000 ISIS [IS] fighters. And this is why we believe that we all need to be very vigilant about fighting off ISIS, not allowing it to regroup properly," Bayan said. "It's trying very hard all the time to regroup. But also, we need to be careful that... we develop a narrative that goes counter to this terrorist narrative. I mean countries all over the world have suffered from al-Qaeda, ISIS, and those terrorist, extremist narratives, and we need to find some way of fighting it back ideologically.

"

The Islamic State had seized huge swaths of land in Syria and Iraq in 2014 and created the so-called Islamic caliphate on the territories under its control. The Islamic State has also claimed responsibility for a number of terror attacks across the world.

Iraq announced the defeat of IS in late 2017, three years after it overran much of the country. By March 2019, Iraqi forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, recaptured all the territories occupied by the terrorist group in Iraq. However, IS continues to stage sporadic attacks.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Russia ISIS Iraq United States March 2017 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

US Does Nothing Illegal by Securing Syria's Oil Fi ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says Unsure Whether He Wants to Sign Trade D ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Vets Syrian Refugees to Ensure Ter ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Needs International Assistance to ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Faces Challenge Over 16,700 Syrian ..

8 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Has Received 16,700 Syrian Refugee ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.