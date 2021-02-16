Iraqi Kurdistan Head Urges UN to Deal Seriously With Erbil Rocket Attack, Protect People

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday called upon the United Nations and the UN Security Council to deal seriously with the recent rocket attack on Erbil and put an end to threats toward the population.

On Monday, Iraq's Alsumaria tv reported that three rockets fell near the international airport in Erbil, located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, Col. Wayne Marotto, then said that at least one person was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured in Erbil.

"We call upon the Security Council and the United Nations to take the risk of the attack very seriously and work to end the threated toward the people of the Kurdistan Region by urging the Iraqi government to implement the Iraqi constitution and Article 140, in particular," Barzani said, as quoted by Iraqi Kurdistan's news agency Rudaw.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that occurred in Erbil last night with the use of rockets, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of nine others, including some Americans," Barzani added, extending his condolences to the victim's family and wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded.