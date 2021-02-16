UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Kurdistan Head Urges UN To Deal Seriously With Erbil Rocket Attack, Protect People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:02 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan Head Urges UN to Deal Seriously With Erbil Rocket Attack, Protect People

Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday called upon the United Nations and the UN Security Council to deal seriously with the recent rocket attack on Erbil and put an end to threats toward the population

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday called upon the United Nations and the UN Security Council to deal seriously with the recent rocket attack on Erbil and put an end to threats toward the population.

On Monday, Iraq's Alsumaria tv reported that three rockets fell near the international airport in Erbil, located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, Col. Wayne Marotto, then said that at least one person was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured in Erbil.

"We call upon the Security Council and the United Nations to take the risk of the attack very seriously and work to end the threated toward the people of the Kurdistan Region by urging the Iraqi government to implement the Iraqi constitution and Article 140, in particular," Barzani said, as quoted by Iraqi Kurdistan's news agency Rudaw.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that occurred in Erbil last night with the use of rockets, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of nine others, including some Americans," Barzani added, extending his condolences to the victim's family and wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist United Nations Iraq Family TV Government Airport

Recent Stories

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up ..

6 minutes ago

First lady's close friend files nomination papers ..

23 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to roll out first locally produced Sput ..

14 seconds ago

Russian Prosecutors Ask Court to Fine Navalny $12, ..

15 seconds ago

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

18 seconds ago

European stocks ahead at open on 16 feb 2021

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.