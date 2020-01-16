UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Kurdistan Legislature Passes Controversial Salary, Pension Reform Bill - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:18 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan Legislature Passes Controversial Salary, Pension Reform Bill - Reports

The parliament of the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq voted on Thursday in favor of a reform package bill, which has sparked major controversy in the autonomy and is largely viewed as a legal way for high-ranking officials to set their own salaries and cut the civil sector wages, Kurdish media outlet Rudaw reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The parliament of the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq voted on Thursday in favor of a reform package bill, which has sparked major controversy in the autonomy and is largely viewed as a legal way for high-ranking officials to set their own salaries and cut the civil sector wages, Kurdish media outlet Rudaw reported.

The Kurdistan parliament initially passed a similar bill in February of 2018, but it never entered into force due to massive rallies that broke out in the autonomous region, with protesters accusing lawmakers of passing the bill for their own financial benefits.

According to the news portal, the second parliamentary reading of the bill dubbed "Reform of Pensions, Salaries, Allowances, Grants and other Benefits," started on Sunday and fueled heated debates among the lawmakers and representatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The proponents of the reform claim it will provide more fairness and transparency concerning the reorganization of public sector salaries and pensions by eliminating the so-called ghost employees people who are on an employer's payroll, but do not actually work, allowing fraudster companies to generate more illegal paychecks as well as help the government to redeem millions of Dollars by prohibiting more than one salary.

The bill also secures payment entitlements allocated to "families of martyrs," halves senior officials' incomes and prevents special rank retirement, including for ministers and deputy ministers among others.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Iraq Reading February Sunday 2018 Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Al Tayer thanks Mohammed Bin Rashid and Hamdan Bin ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Dubai spo ..

36 minutes ago

OIC Holds Workshop to Promote Family Bank Concept ..

51 minutes ago

DoE launches new innovation platform

51 minutes ago

MOCCAE concludes successful participation in ADSW ..

51 minutes ago

Participants of the International conference “Tu ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.