Iraqi Kurdistan Needs Foreign Help In Tackling Coronavirus Outbreak - Health Official

Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan is going to request international assistance for fighting COVID-19 given the shortage of domestic capacities to cope with the crisis and the dire conditions in numerous refugee camps, Nezar Ismet Taib, the chief health official of the Duhok province of Kurdistan, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Iraqi Kurdistan is going to request international assistance for fighting COVID-19 given the shortage of domestic capacities to cope with the crisis and the dire conditions in numerous refugee camps, Nezar Ismet Taib, the chief health official of the Duhok province of Kurdistan, told Sputnik.

"We will address and ask help of foreign countries. China is already helping us. And also we will need help from other countries as well," Taib said.

It is not only the equipment and medicines that Iraq needs, but also training and expertise, he specified.

"And that will be very helpful because the infrastructure and the technology here, as well as the skills, maybe are not enough to cope with the current coronavirus crisis," Taib said.

According to the Duhok official, many foreign donors halted funding, themselves overwhelmed financially by the crisis, which is a particularly hard hit for the refugee camps across the country.

The Duhok province, in particular, is struggling to cope with the pressure as it hosts 21 camps, Taib said.

"So hereby I ask all the international community to support UN agencies and also to support international NGOs who are working in refugee camps," he said.

As put by Taib, such support would "take some of the burden from our shoulders in order to give us the space to deal with this coronavirus crisis and pandemic."

In the meantime, he said, the Duhok authorities have carried out various intervention techniques to curb the spread of infection inside camps, including by awareness-raising campaigns, restriction of movements, resettlement and community screenings.

As of Monday, the COVID-19 toll in Iraq has been 1,763 cumulative cases, including 86 fatalities, according to the latest situation update from the World Health Organization.

