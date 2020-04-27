UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Kurdistan Official Calls For Maintaining COVID-19 Controls In Country During Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan Official Calls for Maintaining COVID-19 Controls in Country During Ramadan

Removing coronavirus-related restrictions in Iraqi Kurdistan during Ramadan will be premature given the absence of a sustained decline in the spread of the infection, Nezar Ismet Taib, the chief health official of the Duhok province, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Removing coronavirus-related restrictions in Iraqi Kurdistan during Ramadan will be premature given the absence of a sustained decline in the spread of the infection, Nezar Ismet Taib, the chief health official of the Duhok province, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Ramadan, the holy month in islam when people of faith fast during daytime and gather for group meals and prayers after sunset, began on April 24 to last until May 24.

According to the health official, no new cases have been found in Iraqi Kurdistan over the past two weeks.

"Now, after almost fifteen days, we have another [new] case which means that the virus is still circulating and we have to do a good screening. So from our perspective as health [authorities], we do not encourage decreasing these restriction [measures] and [we recommend] to continue them during Ramadan and all May," Taib said.

He said some local authorities and medical facilities appear to be advocating for the removal of coronavirus-related restrictions.

"I think that it is not a good idea," he said.

A few incubation periods should pass before these restrictions can be safely lifted, he argued.

"We are encouraging to continue with this lockdown and to continue with these [restriction] measures," Taib said.

The Iraqi government imposed COVID-19-related nationwide curfew, in place until May 22. Schools, recreational venues, malls and other non-essential businesses were closed. Public gatherings were temporarily banned and people were requested to have masks on at any time while outside home, violation subject to punishment under the law. All international travel and domestic travel between Iraqi provinces has been banned.

As of Monday, the COVID-19 toll in Iraq has been 1,763 cumulative cases, including 86 fatalities, according to the latest situation update from the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Iraq April May National University All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

11 minutes ago

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

26 minutes ago

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

2 hours ago

US Cutting Funding of WHO to Affect Health Care Pr ..

3 minutes ago

Food prices across Syria double in a year: WFP

3 minutes ago

DC, CPO visit vegetable market

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.