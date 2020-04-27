Iraqi Kurdistan Official Calls for Maintaining COVID-19 Controls in Country During Ramadan

Removing coronavirus-related restrictions in Iraqi Kurdistan during Ramadan will be premature given the absence of a sustained decline in the spread of the infection, Nezar Ismet Taib, the chief health official of the Duhok province, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Removing coronavirus-related restrictions in Iraqi Kurdistan during Ramadan will be premature given the absence of a sustained decline in the spread of the infection, Nezar Ismet Taib, the chief health official of the Duhok province, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Ramadan, the holy month in islam when people of faith fast during daytime and gather for group meals and prayers after sunset, began on April 24 to last until May 24.

According to the health official, no new cases have been found in Iraqi Kurdistan over the past two weeks.

"Now, after almost fifteen days, we have another [new] case which means that the virus is still circulating and we have to do a good screening. So from our perspective as health [authorities], we do not encourage decreasing these restriction [measures] and [we recommend] to continue them during Ramadan and all May," Taib said.

He said some local authorities and medical facilities appear to be advocating for the removal of coronavirus-related restrictions.

"I think that it is not a good idea," he said.

A few incubation periods should pass before these restrictions can be safely lifted, he argued.

"We are encouraging to continue with this lockdown and to continue with these [restriction] measures," Taib said.

The Iraqi government imposed COVID-19-related nationwide curfew, in place until May 22. Schools, recreational venues, malls and other non-essential businesses were closed. Public gatherings were temporarily banned and people were requested to have masks on at any time while outside home, violation subject to punishment under the law. All international travel and domestic travel between Iraqi provinces has been banned.

As of Monday, the COVID-19 toll in Iraq has been 1,763 cumulative cases, including 86 fatalities, according to the latest situation update from the World Health Organization.